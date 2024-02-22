Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Host Hotels & Resorts has increased its dividend payment by an average of 48.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Host Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 82.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.8 %

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $20.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $668,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

