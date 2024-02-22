Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) CEO James R. Barlow Purchases 848 Shares of Stock

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) CEO James R. Barlow purchased 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,939.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HFBL opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.52. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 13.98%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

