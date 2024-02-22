Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $370.00 to $390.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Home Depot traded as high as $369.73 and last traded at $368.61, with a volume of 239830 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $364.13.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.86.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,311,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12,647.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,930,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,791 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 477.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $160,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,703,690,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $367.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $353.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.