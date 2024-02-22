HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd.

HNI has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years. HNI has a payout ratio of 39.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HNI to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

NYSE HNI opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. HNI has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $44.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNI. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HNI by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in HNI by 12.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in HNI by 11.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in HNI by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in HNI by 6.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

