Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Receives $176.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.93.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLT. Barclays boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hilton Worldwide

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.0 %

HLT opened at $199.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $129.86 and a 1 year high of $199.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.92.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 13.86%.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Free Report

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.