Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) PT Raised to $73.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.40% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.46.

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.99. The stock had a trading volume of 274,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,998. Hexcel has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $79.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.04.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 136,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 840.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 65,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 58,467 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

