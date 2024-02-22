Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.39-$11.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.48 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Hershey from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen cut Hershey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America cut Hershey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $228.33.

Hershey Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $192.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.18 and its 200 day moving average is $197.07. Hershey has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,734 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

