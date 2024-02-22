HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-2.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $995 million – $1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $992.42 million. HealthEquity also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.200-2.240 EPS.

NASDAQ:HQY traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.39. The company had a trading volume of 223,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.85, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.85. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $83.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.63 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.25.

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $199,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $199,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,102 shares of company stock worth $3,379,812. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

