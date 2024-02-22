Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HR. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 63,526,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,198,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,751,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,386,000 after purchasing an additional 425,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,728,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,342,000 after purchasing an additional 109,568 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,207,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,251,000 after purchasing an additional 585,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,405,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,974,000 after purchasing an additional 567,206 shares in the last quarter.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

