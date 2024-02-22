Head to Head Survey: Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) versus Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT)

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) and Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Bakkt’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $106.03 million 0.48 -$89.26 million ($17.51) -0.28 Bakkt $54.60 million 4.39 -$578.10 million ($1.79) -0.49

Stronghold Digital Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Bakkt. Bakkt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stronghold Digital Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 2.77, indicating that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bakkt has a beta of 4.56, indicating that its share price is 356% more volatile than the S&P 500.

4.7% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Bakkt shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.6% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Bakkt shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Stronghold Digital Mining and Bakkt, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bakkt 1 0 1 0 2.00

Stronghold Digital Mining presently has a consensus target price of $12.83, suggesting a potential upside of 164.06%. Bakkt has a consensus target price of $1.70, suggesting a potential upside of 94.82%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than Bakkt.

Profitability

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Bakkt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining -106.91% -17.90% -7.38% Bakkt -24.89% 25.41% 10.25%

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto. Its platform also offers a range of loyalty solutions, including redemption solutions for various rewards categories comprising merchandise, gift cards, and digital experiences; travel solutions that offer a retail e-commerce booking platform, as well as live-agent booking and servicing; and unified shopping experience. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

