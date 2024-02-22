Head-To-Head Contrast: Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) & Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY)

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) and Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.5% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Ainos shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Biotricity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Ainos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Biotricity and Ainos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 0 0 0 N/A Ainos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biotricity and Ainos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $11.11 million 0.94 -$18.66 million ($1.59) -0.77 Ainos $1.14 million 2.89 -$14.01 million ($2.55) -0.32

Ainos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Biotricity. Biotricity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ainos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and Ainos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity -163.11% N/A -252.90% Ainos -515.80% -44.32% -40.35%

Risk & Volatility

Biotricity has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ainos has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Biotricity beats Ainos on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan. It also provides women's health, pneumonia, Ainos Pen, AI Nose, and other products. Ainos, Inc. was formerly known as Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Ainos, Inc. in May 2021. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in San Diego, California.

