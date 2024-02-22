Head to Head Analysis: ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) vs. Powerstorm (OTCMKTS:PSTO)

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) and Powerstorm (OTCMKTS:PSTO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.0% of ATN International shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of ATN International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ATN International and Powerstorm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATN International -1.34% -1.02% -0.39% Powerstorm N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATN International $725.74 million 0.76 -$5.64 million ($0.96) -37.14 Powerstorm N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ATN International and Powerstorm’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Powerstorm has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ATN International.

Risk & Volatility

ATN International has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Powerstorm has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for ATN International and Powerstorm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATN International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Powerstorm 0 0 0 0 N/A

ATN International presently has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.62%. Given ATN International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ATN International is more favorable than Powerstorm.

Summary

ATN International beats Powerstorm on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services. The company was formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. and changed its name to ATN International, Inc. in June 2016. ATN International, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

About Powerstorm

Powerstorm Holdings, Inc. operates a consortium of privately held sustainability-themed companies acquired for growth. Its scope of action targets SMEs in 5 themes, including real estate and heritage, telecom and fiber, power and alternative energy, food and aquatic innovation, and electric mobility. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

