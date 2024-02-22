H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.58 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share.

H&E Equipment Services Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $54.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.95. H&E Equipment Services has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 396.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

