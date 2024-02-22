Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) PT Raised to $130.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GWRE. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.73.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWRE

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

NYSE GWRE traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.94. The company had a trading volume of 121,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,246. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.51. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $120.71.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,196,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,196,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $543,755.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,926,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,368 shares of company stock worth $1,997,599. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linonia Partnership LP acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $189,965,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,040.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,821,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,569,000 after buying an additional 1,736,252 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 141.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,831,000 after buying an additional 1,079,268 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth about $76,802,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $105,311,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.