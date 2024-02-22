Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $228.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $274.00.

Shares of ASR opened at $296.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $317.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

