Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ASR. Citigroup lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $228.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $274.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $274.00.

Shares of ASR stock opened at $296.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.87 and a 200-day moving average of $259.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $165.00 and a 52-week high of $317.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 114,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,593,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at about $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

