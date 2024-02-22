Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 87,354 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 2.27% of Gravity worth $10,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 7.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gravity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Gravity Stock Performance

Shares of GRVY stock opened at $67.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.54. The stock has a market cap of $469.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.89. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $82.48.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

