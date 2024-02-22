Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50 to $3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75. Graphic Packaging also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.500-3.000 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James cut Graphic Packaging from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Graphic Packaging from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.62. 478,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $27.56. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.17.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

See Also

