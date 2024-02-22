Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GPK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,454,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,511. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $27.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 870.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth $31,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

