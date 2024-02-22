Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Stock Rating Lowered by JMP Securities

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Up 4.4 %

Institutional Trading of Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $242.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.24. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $6.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 115,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 15,687 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1,639.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 30,899 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 84,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,811,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after buying an additional 20,952 shares during the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.