Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Gap Down to $3.45

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.45, but opened at $3.30. Grab shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 6,394,476 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.60 to $3.80 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.81.

Get Grab alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRAB

Grab Trading Down 8.4 %

Institutional Trading of Grab

The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Grab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Grab during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Grab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.