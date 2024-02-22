Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU) Director Roy Sebag Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) Director Roy Sebag acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.87 per share, with a total value of C$78,700.00.

Roy Sebag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, Roy Sebag purchased 5,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$39,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Roy Sebag purchased 10,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.83 per share, with a total value of C$78,250.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Roy Sebag bought 4,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.67 per share, with a total value of C$30,680.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Roy Sebag bought 29,800 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.76 per share, with a total value of C$231,248.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Roy Sebag bought 1,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.75 per share, with a total value of C$7,750.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Roy Sebag bought 5,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.80 per share, with a total value of C$39,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Roy Sebag purchased 2,500 shares of Goldmoney stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,750.00.

Shares of Goldmoney stock opened at C$7.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of -0.75. Goldmoney Inc. has a 1-year low of C$7.50 and a 1-year high of C$11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.21, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

Goldmoney Inc engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery.

