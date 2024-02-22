Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 543,538 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.96% of Global Ship Lease worth $12,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 2.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 6.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 12.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 19.8% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 306,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 50,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 58.8% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 59,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 21,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GSL opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $21.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $720.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.53.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

About Global Ship Lease

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

