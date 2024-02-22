Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Receives $148.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.92.

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Global Payments by 0.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 3.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Global Payments by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GPN opened at $132.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $94.05 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.51. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

