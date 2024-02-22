Global-e Online’s (GLBE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the stock.
GLBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.83.
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.74 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global-e Online will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,464,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth $57,816,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth about $748,000. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 193,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 403,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 208,525 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
