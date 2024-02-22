Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.66% from the stock’s previous close.

GLBE has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ:GLBE traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,703. Global-e Online has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.53. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -38.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Global-e Online will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the third quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 169.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

