Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Announces $0.07 Dividend

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share by the natural resources company on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Glencore Price Performance
Glencore stock opened at GBX 383.15 ($4.82) on Thursday. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 365.31 ($4.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 529.30 ($6.66). The stock has a market cap of £46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 643.42, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 432.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 439.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.03.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Glencore news, insider Liz Hewitt acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 446 ($5.62) per share, with a total value of £49,060 ($61,772.85). 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Glencore Company Profile
Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.
