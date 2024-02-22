Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GKOS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Glaukos from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Glaukos stock opened at $92.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.88. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $44.26 and a 52-week high of $97.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $146,361.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,802 shares in the company, valued at $11,596,833.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 1,512 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $146,361.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,596,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $1,233,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,823.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,915 shares of company stock worth $22,173,725 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 1,098.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 313,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,955,000 after purchasing an additional 287,736 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 256.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 117,859 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 165,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 370,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

