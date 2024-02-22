Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.920-3.070 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Gildan Activewear also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.92-3.07 EPS.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

NYSE:GIL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.01. 153,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $26.98 and a twelve month high of $37.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average of $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.35 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIL shares. Edward Jones cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.41.

Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at $106,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 225.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at $208,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Articles

