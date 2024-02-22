Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of TSE:GIL opened at C$47.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.62. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$36.42 and a 1-year high of C$51.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins set a C$48.00 price objective on Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Canada cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$44.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gildan Activewear

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Schroeder sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.71, for a total transaction of C$104,231.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,213.94. In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Michael Schroeder sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.71, for a total value of C$104,231.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,213.94. Also, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 37,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.57, for a total value of C$1,250,601.92. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,624. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

