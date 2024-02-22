Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of TSE GIL opened at C$47.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$44.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.62. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of C$36.42 and a 12-month high of C$51.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Canada cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gildan Activewear

In other news, Director Chuckie J. Ward sold 5,845 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.96, for a total transaction of C$262,791.20. In other Gildan Activewear news, Director Chuckie J. Ward sold 5,845 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.96, for a total value of C$262,791.20. Also, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 37,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.57, for a total value of C$1,250,601.92. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,192 shares of company stock worth $1,617,624. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

