Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Raises Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Gibson Energy Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$21.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$20.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.47. The stock has a market cap of C$3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$18.45 and a 52-week high of C$24.04.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.19.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.