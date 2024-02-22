Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gibraltar Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.570-4.820 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.57-$4.82 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 13.1 %

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $74.02 on Thursday. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $44.98 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.79.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

