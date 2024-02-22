Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) SVP Robbin B. Adams Sells 2,078 Shares of Stock

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) SVP Robbin B. Adams sold 2,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $25,538.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,992.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Geospace Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

GEOS opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $168.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.83. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $17.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GEOS shares. TheStreet raised Geospace Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Geospace Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Geospace Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 776,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Geospace Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 738,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 630,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after buying an additional 81,891 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,297,000. 41.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Featured Stories

