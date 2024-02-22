Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Announces Earnings Results

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.70), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Genworth Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

GNW traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.94. 1,298,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,140. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06. Genworth Financial has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,167,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,637,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,089,000 after buying an additional 1,277,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,013,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,178,000 after buying an additional 353,849 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,752,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,206,000 after buying an additional 2,590,196 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,319,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,782,000 after buying an additional 317,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

