Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Gentherm from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentherm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

THRM traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $58.63. 89,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,365. Gentherm has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $67.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.68. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.36. Gentherm had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $366.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gentherm will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Gentherm

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 44,050.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

