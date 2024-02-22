Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.11.

Several brokerages have recently commented on G. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho started coverage on Genpact in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.33. Genpact has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $48.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $412,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of G. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 2.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its holdings in Genpact by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 10,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 27.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

