Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $115.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.54 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.
Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of NYSE GNK traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.83. The stock had a trading volume of 576,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,525. The company has a market capitalization of $801.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.62 and a beta of 1.17. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 100,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,916,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,272,000 after purchasing an additional 164,117 shares during the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.
