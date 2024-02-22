GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Stock Position Increased by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GEHC stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.84. 332,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,346,972. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.14. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GEHC shares. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

