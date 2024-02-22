Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Posts Earnings Results

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GATO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.62. The company had a trading volume of 129,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,329. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54. Gatos Silver has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $388.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.50 and a beta of 2.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,702,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after buying an additional 2,105,025 shares during the period. Condire Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,605,000 after buying an additional 75,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,542,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after buying an additional 63,615 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 3,449,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after buying an additional 576,790 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,582,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 481,897 shares during the period. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of Gatos Silver in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for silver deposits. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

