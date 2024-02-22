Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of GLMD opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $650,160.00, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.87. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $8.85.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $155,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

