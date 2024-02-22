Gallacher Capital Management LLC Takes $311,000 Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSM traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.81. 51,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,016. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.99 and a 52-week high of $105.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.61.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.31 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 23.46%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp cut their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $265,153.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,590.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $4,966,702.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,907,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,596,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $265,153.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,590.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,193 shares of company stock worth $25,106,817. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

