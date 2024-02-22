Gallacher Capital Management LLC Sells 6,941 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,941 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DINO traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $57.96. The company had a trading volume of 463,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,436. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.84. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 21.92%. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DINO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $273,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,916.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,357.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

