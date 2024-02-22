Gallacher Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in HSBC by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HSBC by 3.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in HSBC by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $811.00.

Shares of HSBC traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,689,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,204. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average is $38.88. The firm has a market cap of $144.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.63.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

