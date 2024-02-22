Gallacher Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,145 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TBBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 42,423 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Bancorp by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of Bancorp stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.31. 51,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,269. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average of $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.16% and a net margin of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $119.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.13 per share, for a total transaction of $149,605.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,647.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

