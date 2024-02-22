Gallacher Capital Management LLC Purchases 434 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,427 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,485 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of BUD traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.23. 1,003,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,069. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.62 and its 200 day moving average is $59.54. The company has a market cap of $109.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

