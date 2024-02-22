Gallacher Capital Management LLC Purchases 110 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,262 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SAP by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in SAP by 8.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAP traded up $5.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.05. The stock had a trading volume of 201,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,673. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $112.57 and a 52-week high of $181.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.28 and its 200 day moving average is $148.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

