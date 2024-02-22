Gallacher Capital Management LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,240,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mosaic by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,064,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,261,000 after acquiring an additional 748,511 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Mosaic by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,792,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,020,000 after acquiring an additional 268,966 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,410,000 after acquiring an additional 160,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Mosaic Trading Up 6.5 %

MOS traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.19. 3,833,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,064,380. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.38. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.50.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.