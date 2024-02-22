Gallacher Capital Management LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 6.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 6.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 5.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of SHOO stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.54. The company had a trading volume of 122,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,270. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $44.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

