Gallacher Capital Management LLC Has $217,000 Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 47.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 73.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 120.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.02. 467,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,396. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $85.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.38%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

WRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.56.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

